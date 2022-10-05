Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $27.80. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 25,653 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

