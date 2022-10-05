Tenshi Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Tenshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Tenshi has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

