TenUp (TUP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.69 Million

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $7.69 million and $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp’s launch date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

