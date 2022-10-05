Terra Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $371.80 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $371.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Classic (LUNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Terra Classic has a current supply of 6,904,017,889,662 with 6,151,072,613,161 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Classic is 0.00031433 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $514,500,008.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

