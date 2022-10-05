TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $297.18 million and $22.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008502 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,888,504 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,815,043,955.183296 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.03122212 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $15,987,443.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

