TerraUSD Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Stable (MTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005863 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.