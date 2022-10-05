The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $91.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.3 %

BNS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 235,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 227,600 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

