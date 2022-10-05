The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

