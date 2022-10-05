The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15 on December 12th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Price Performance

The Brunner Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 958 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 899.66 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,140 ($13.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 991.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 995.46. The company has a market cap of £409.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,371.43.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brunner Investment Trust

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 104 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £999.44 ($1,207.64).

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.