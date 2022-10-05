The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

