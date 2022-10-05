The Community Financial Co. (TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 21st

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Community Financial stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

