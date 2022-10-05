The Debt Box (DEBT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.61 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $13.78 or 0.00067992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Debt Box (DEBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Debt Box has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Debt Box is 13.48963457 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,558,470.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thedebtbox.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.