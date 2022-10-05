The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NAPA stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after buying an additional 325,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

