The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Stock Up 9.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

