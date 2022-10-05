The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,279 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 323.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.