The Goldman Sachs Group Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $364.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $364.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $323.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.89.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

