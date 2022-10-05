The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Buy”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.
WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
