The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Buy”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.