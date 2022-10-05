The Graph (GRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.12 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,479,760,847 coins and its circulating supply is 8,679,461,408 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

