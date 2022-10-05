The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.