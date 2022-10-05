The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

