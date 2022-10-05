The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 11,000 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,629,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,466,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

