The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.21.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of PG opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 272,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

