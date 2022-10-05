The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 7.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

