The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 119.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 806,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

