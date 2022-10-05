The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

