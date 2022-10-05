The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $118.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

