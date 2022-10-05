The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) vs. Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Head-To-Head Survey

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Sage Group and Voyager Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.55 billion 3.35 $389.97 million N/A N/A Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.12 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.35

Profitability

The Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital.

This table compares The Sage Group and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Sage Group and Voyager Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43

Voyager Digital has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 16,937.56%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Voyager Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

