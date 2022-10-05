The Sandbox Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $258.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

