The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $668,384,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $219.51 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

