The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $117,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

