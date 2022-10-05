THEKEY (TKY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,937.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cerberus (3DOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

