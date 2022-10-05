TheStreet Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to D+

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TREE opened at $26.50 on Monday. LendingTree has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $338.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.