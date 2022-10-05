TheStreet Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to C+

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

