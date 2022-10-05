ThetaDrop (TDROP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.33 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and $172,887.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThetaDrop (TDROP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. ThetaDrop has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThetaDrop is 0.00536033 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $175,026.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetadrop.com/.”

