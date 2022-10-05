Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 93,050 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 12.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

