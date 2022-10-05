Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 16,100 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,738,000 after purchasing an additional 102,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $82.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

