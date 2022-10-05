Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.64 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

