Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 21.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 32,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

