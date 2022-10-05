Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3,942.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.80.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.01 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.22.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

