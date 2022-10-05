Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.