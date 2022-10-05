Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 4.7 %

BUD opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.