Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 36,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 134,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

