Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

