Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

