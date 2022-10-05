Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 219 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $729.71 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

