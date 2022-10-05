Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 255 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

