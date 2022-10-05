Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

