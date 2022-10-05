Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

