Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 39,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

