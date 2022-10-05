Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 47,718 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,718 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.